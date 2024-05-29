Dallas Weather: More storms in the forecast later this week

More bad weather is headed for North Texas just days after powerful storms left a trail of damage and knocked out power to half a million homes and businesses.

According to the FOX 4 Weather team, Wednesday will be mostly pleasant with highs in the 80s and a slight chance for showers.

But another storm complex could move in overnight with a risk of high winds, heavy rain, and some hail.

The severity of that complex depends on the Northwest Flow continuing. The storms that form in West Texas or Oklahoma could get pushed our way.

The strength of that storm will then determine if another complex forms Thursday night into Friday morning.

It’s too soon to tell if Friday morning’s complex will be severe, but there will be at least some storms and a wind risk.

As we hit the weekend, we aren't done yet.

Scattered storms are still possible Saturday with another fairly high coverage complex Saturday night into early Sunday.

Once that exits, we will start warming up close to 90 degrees, which is the average high in early June.

On Sunday, we may see a few stray showers or storms.

Then by Monday, another strong storm complex is possible.