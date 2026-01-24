LIVE UPDATES: Ice storm, road conditions, school closings in North Texas

As an arctic front moves through North Texas, it is crucial to remain informed. An Ice Storm Warning is now in effect for parts of North Texas through Sunday at noon. There is also a Winter Storm Warning in effect for North and Central Texas through noon Sunday, followed by an Extreme Cold Warning from Saturday evening through Monday morning.

FOX 4 forecasters warn that temperatures may stay below freezing until Tuesday afternoon, meaning hazardous travel conditions could persist for more than 72 hours. A full changeover to sleet and snow is expected across parts of the region late Saturday. Localized power outages are also possible as ice accumulates on trees and power lines.

Stay connected with FOX LOCAL. For winter storm coverage—Download Now.

Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026 | Live Updates

12:30 p.m.: Snow day!

People across North Texas are starting to venture outside of their to play in the ice and snow. Here's one of our favorite videos from a FOX 4 viewer in Melissa.

12:00 p.m.: Power outages

As of noon on Saturday, Oncor says there are about 14,851 customers in its service area affected by power outages.

Dallas County: 142 customers affected

Tarrant County: 3,608 customers affected

Collin County: 22 customers affected

Denton County: 459 customers affected

Parker County: 5 customers affected

Hood County: 1 customer affected

Johnson County: 76 customers affected

Ellis County: 14 customers affected

Kaufman County: 1 customer affected

Hunt County: 17 customers affected

Van Zandt County: 323 customers affected

Hunt County: 17 customers affected

Fannin County: 45 customers affected

Grayson County: 379 customers affected

You can check the status of the power grid here.

11 a.m.: Dallas ISD closed on Monday

Dallas ISD has officially closed schools on Monday.

The list of school closures for Monday now includes major districts like Fort Worth, Allen, Arlington, Carroll, Coppell, Corsicana, Crowley, DeSoto, Duncanville, Garland, Grand Prairie, Grapevine-Colleyville, Keller, Lake Dallas, Lancaster, Mansfield, McKinney, Melissa, Northwest, Richardson, Waxahachie and Weatherford ISDs.

Related article

10:45 a.m.: Road conditions in Arlington

FOX 4 Traffic reporter Chip Waggoner is still encouraging people to stay home if they can and absolutely not try to pull a trailer on icy roads. This is what happened when someone tried on I-20 in Arlington.

10:30 a.m. More schools closed on Monday

DeSoto ISD and Grand Prairie ISDs will also be closed on Monday.

FULL LIST: DFW School Closures

10 a.m.: Fort Worth and Arlington ISD closed on Monday

Fort Worth and Arlington ISD have joined the list of major school districts that will be closed on Monday. Other major districts in the DFW area include Mansfield, Duncanville, Keller, Northwest, Birdville, Carroll, and Grapevine-Colleyville ISDs.

FULL LIST: DFW School Closures

9:45 a.m.: Dallas weather forecast

Brrr! It's getting cold out there. Here's Meteorologist Evan Andrews' most recent forecast update. He talks about another round or two of precipitation that could fall on Saturday into Sunday.

9:43 a.m.: Winter storm affecting 40 states this weekend

While North Texans are seeing ice and sleet, people in other parts of the country are also being impacted by the winter storm. FOX 4 talked to Miles Langley with the National Weather Service about what other people across the country are seeing. Parts of Oklahoma are expecting a foot of snow.

9:39 a.m.: Collin County road conditions

9:37 a.m.: Tarrant County road conditions

Officer Buddy Calzada with the Fort Worth Police Department gives an update on road conditions in Tarrant County. He said his officers have been answering regular patrol calls for service and accidents. But for the most part, people have been listening to the expert advice to stay home this weekend.

9:30 a.m.: Burleson power outages

People in the Burleson area near Wilshire Boulevard and N. Commerce Street are without power this morning because of downed power lines.

Oncor reports that the power has been out for 891 customers since around 10:30 p.m. on Friday. They're hoping to get it restored by 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

9 a.m.: Schools closed on Monday

Duncanville ISD has joined the growing list of school districts that will be closed on Monday. Other major districts that have already made the decision to close include Grapevine-Colleyville ISD, Keller ISD, Melissa ISD, and Waxachachie ISD.

Related article

8:40 a.m.: Dallas weather forecast

Here's Meteorologist Evan Andrews' latest weather forecast.

8:30 a.m.: Stay off the roads if you can

FOX 4 reporters Tisia Muzinga, Peyton Yager, and Paige Ellenberger report that the roads are now icy. Here's a look at conditions in Tarrant County, Denton County, and Collin County.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ 8 a.m. on Saturday in Tarrant County

Traffic reporter Chip Waggoner encouraged people to stay home if possible to avoid accidents like these.

8 a.m.: DFW Airport flight cancellations

More flights have been canceled as of 8 a.m. on Saturday. If you are trying to fly out of DFW Airport of Love Field, you'll probably want to check your flight status.

DFW International Airport delays and cancellations: 1,289

Dallas Love Field delays and cancellations: 186

Related article

7:55 a.m.: Thousands face power outages in North Texas

As of 7:48 a.m., Oncor says there are about 3,500 customers affected by power outages.

Dallas County: 1,614 customers affected

Tarrant County: 1,011 customers affected

Collin County: 11 customers affected

Denton County: 1 customer affected

Ellis County: 37 customers affected

Johnson County: 886 customers affected

Grayson County: 708 customers affected

7:50 a.m.: Updated road conditions

Road conditions continue to deteriorate as temperatures fall, according to Meteorologist Evan Andrews. Even in areas where roads remain wet, such as the south and east, motorists should expect surfaces to ice over as the morning progresses. While the precipitation is expected to let up, roads will remain icy through the afternoon. Conditions will become hazardous again tonight when sleet and freezing rain return; residents are urged to stay off the roads.

7:30 a.m. DFW Airport leads nation in flight cancellations

As of Saturday morning, flight cancellations at North Texas airports have increased significantly due to the winter storm. Here are the current numbers for today, Saturday, Jan. 24, according to FlightAware:

DFW International Airport: 1,271 total cancellations this weekend

Dallas Love Field: 0 total cancellations (but delays are beginning)

Delays: Hundreds of additional flights are experiencing delays as de-icing operations begin.

7:15 a.m.: Viewers share photos of snow across North Texas

Viewers from all over share awesome pics of sleet and snow.

7:00 a.m.: Sheets of snow in Denton!

FOX 4’s Paige Ellenberger is tracking the latest snow and sleet totals across the area. Conditions are deteriorating quickly as the second wave of the storm moves in.

6:45 a.m.: Road conditions in Denton and Collin Counties

6:25 a.m.: Live look at road conditions in Tarrant County

6:15 a.m.: Roads in Dallas begin freezing over

6 a.m.: What is sleet?

We're seeing sleet out in Burleson. Think of sleet as frozen raindrops. It starts as snow, partially melts into slush as it falls, and then freezes back into ice pellets before hitting the ground. You’ll know it’s sleet because it bounces when it hits your windshield.

5 a.m.: How to check road conditions

Monitor local weather broadcasts and check the latest conditions from the NWS before hitting the road. To monitor real-time road conditions in your area, visit Drive Texas or check specific traffic updates for Austin, Dallas, and Houston (or via Houston TranStar), or call (800) 452-9292.

If you must drive in inclement weather, allow additional time to reach your destination and share your travel plans with a friend or family member, so someone knows the route you’re taking.

When driving on icy roads, drive slowly and increase the distance between your vehicle and others when stopping. Do not use cruise control during poor driving conditions and ensure your vehicle has a full tank of gas before you head out.

Related article

4 a.m.: What to do if the power goes out

Cities across the metroplex are offering warming centers for people who lose power and people who are unsheltered.

Specifically in Dallas, the city is making contingency plans for people who may find themselves in extended power outages. It's a change of procedure that came out of the big winter storm in 2021.

The city will monitor for outages with Oncor. If neighborhoods have severe damage to lines and transformers, the city said it has generators staged at park and recreation facilities around Dallas.

"We're ready to move resources and people and activate those sites and then provide transportation, if we need to, to affected residents so that they can have a safe place to go to," said Kevin Oden, Dallas's Director of Emergency Management.

Related article

If you do lose power, you can still watch FOX 4. The FOX LOCAL app will allow you to stay up to date with news stories, live streams, and weather alerts in real time, all from your mobile phone or tablet.

Related article