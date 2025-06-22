Dallas weather: North Texas braces for sustained 90-degree heat

The Brief North Texas is shifting to a hot and dry weather pattern, with temperatures consistently around 94 degrees for the upcoming week. Isolated showers are possible, particularly in southern and southeastern counties, due to Gulf moisture, but widespread rain is not expected. While "feels like" temperatures won't reach 100 degrees due to lower afternoon dew points, the region is approaching the typical time for triple-digit heat, which averages around July 1.



After a wet start to June, North Texas is transitioning to a significantly drier and hotter weather pattern, with temperatures expected to consistently hover around 94 degrees for the coming week.

While the recent rains have kept the landscape green, conditions are set to dry out, ushering in summer-like heat.

Persistent 90s Ahead

Daily high temperatures are anticipated to remain within a degree or two of 94, a reflection of a stable atmospheric pattern. Morning lows in the 70s offer some temporary relief.

While the "feels like" temperature, or heat index, is expected to top out later Friday, dew points are projected to drop enough in the afternoon to prevent it from reaching 100 degrees. However, the region is approaching the typical timeframe for triple-digit heat, with the average first 100-degree day historically falling around July 1.

Gulf Moisture and Isolated Showers

A persistent south and southeast wind will continue to draw moisture from the Gulf, leading to low clouds mixed with sun in the mornings before transitioning to mostly sunny afternoons.

This Gulf moisture, coupled with a high-pressure cell anchored over the Tennessee Valley, could trigger a few isolated showers, particularly in the southern and southeastern counties of North Texas.

These isolated showers are possible Friday and for a good portion of the week, though widespread relief is not anticipated for the immediate Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Widespread Heat Across the Nation

The large high-pressure system responsible for North Texas's heat is also impacting much of the nation, with cold fronts in the Northern Plains expected to stall out and not offer relief to the south. Other major cities are also bracing for intense heat, including Washington D.C. and Chicago, both forecast to see temperatures near or above 100 degrees with high humidity in the coming days.

7-Day Forecast

For the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, significant rain chances are not in the forecast for Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday.

While isolated showers might dot the skies in the southern and southeastern counties later in the week, they are not expected to be widespread or provide substantial cooling. Highs are projected to jump into the mid-90s by Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.