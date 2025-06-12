Dallas Weather: Rain and flooding concerns continue

The Brief Rain and flooding risks continue on Thursday morning, especially east of the DFW metroplex. The skies will begin to clear by Thursday afternoon and temps will be in the 80s. Friday and the weekend should be drier and warmer.



Many North Texans are still dealing with continuous rain and flooding.

Roughly 6 inches of rain fell in some areas overnight.

Thursday Forecast

Image 1 of 4 ▼

While steady rain early Thursday morning led to flooding in some areas and a dangerous morning commute, the FOX 4 Weather team said that rain should begin tapering off in most areas by 8 a.m.

The exceptions are in the eastern counties, where the heavy rain and flooding risks will continue for most of the morning.

By the afternoon, the clouds will break a bit and allow temperatures to get up into the 80s. While that sounds low for June, the humidity will make it feel warmer.

The National Weather Service’s Flood Watch remains in effect for the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex through Thursday evening.

Featured article

Live Radar

7-Day Forecast

The forecast is much drier heading into the weekend.

There’s still a low chance of rain on Friday, but nothing severe is expected. Friday’s high temperatures will be near 90.

The sun begins to emerge, and the temperatures trend upward over the weekend.

Father’s Day should be nicer with just a low chance of rain, some clouds, and highs in the low 90s.