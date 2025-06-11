Dallas Weather: Heavy rain, flooding risks in the forecast

The Brief Be sure to pack your umbrella when you leave the house on Wednesday and Thursday. All of DFW is under a Flood Watch through Thursday evening. Some areas could see between 1 and 4 inches of heavy rain.



Most of North Texas will get wet on Wednesday. Some areas may also see flooding.

Wednesday Forecast

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex through Thursday evening.

According to the FOX 4 Weather team, just about everyone in North Texas will get at least some rain on Wednesday morning. But some areas might see too much rain, leading to flash flooding.

While the rain could be heavy with lots of lightning and some stronger wind gusts, the storms shouldn’t be severe.

The biggest risk for Wednesday is flooding as some areas could see between 1 and 4 inches.

Temperatures on Wednesday are unlikely to rise above the upper 70s.

The rain and flooding risk continues Thursday with temperatures slightly higher in the low 80s.

The chance of rain is lower on Friday, but it is still there with highs in the mid-80s.

The sun begins to emerge, and the temperatures trend upward over the weekend.

Father’s Day should be nicer with just a low chance of rain, some clouds, and highs in the low 90s.