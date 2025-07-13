Dallas weather: More clouds, more chances for rain

The Brief North Texas is experiencing unusually mild July weather, with temperatures remaining below average early in the week. The weather pattern is influenced by a meteorological vortex (MCV), bringing persistent clouds and a chance of storms. Typical hot summer conditions are expected to return later in the week, with temperatures climbing into the mid-to-upper 90s.



North Texas residents are experiencing an extended stretch of unseasonably mild weather for July, as persistent cloud cover and lingering atmospheric instability are keeping temperatures below seasonal averages through the early part of the week.

Unusually Mild July Weather

Highs will remain capped in the 80s to near 90 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday, a noticeable deviation from the typical mid-July heat. While humidity remains high, the cooler temperatures are a welcome change for many.

The weather pattern is being influenced by a meteorological vortex (MCV) that developed to the south, generating atmospheric spin and maintaining chances for showers and storms.

On Sunday morning, rain activity is primarily concentrated south and east of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, though scattered storms with a 30% coverage are possible across the area as the afternoon progresses. Any storms that develop could produce lightning and heavy rainfall.

Live Texas Radar

Next Week's Forecast

Another vortex is expected to linger across North Texas overnight and into Monday, ensuring continued storm chances, cloud cover and lower temperatures. Heavy rainfall rates associated with these systems could pose a flooding risk.

By Tuesday, the system is expected to drift north toward Oklahoma. Temperatures will begin a slow rise, but the mid-July forecast remains relatively mild.

The region is expected to return to more typical summer conditions later in the week as weak high pressure builds in from the east, shutting down rain chances. This shift will bring dry weather and highs in the mid-to-upper 90s, with the heat index climbing to 100 to 105 degrees. Forecasters noted that triple-digit temperatures are not currently expected in the forecast.

7-Day Forecast