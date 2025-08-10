Dallas weather: Increasing shower chances and a dip in temperature

The Brief A high of 97 degrees Saturday was slightly cooler than Friday, attributed to a high-pressure system moving away. Increased moisture is causing higher humidity and will likely lead to isolated showers in eastern parts of the state. The forecast for the workweek shows a greater chance of showers and storms, with temperatures dropping to the low to mid-90s.



The Metroplex saw a familiar high of 97 degrees on Saturday, aligning with the seasonal average for this time of year.

Sunday Forecast

The temperature, a degree cooler than Friday’s high, was attributed to a combination of high humidity and the presence of afternoon clouds. This is due to a high-pressure system slowly moving out of the area, allowing for a slight dip in temperatures.

The shifting weather pattern is also pulling more moisture from the south-southeast, which is increasing humidity. This morning started with clear skies and temperatures around 80 degrees, matching yesterday’s low.

The dew point, currently at 70 degrees, is expected to drop into the upper 60s this afternoon. While this will contribute to a heat index just above 100 degrees, it is not expected to trigger a heat advisory.

7-Day Forecast

Looking ahead, a few isolated showers are possible late today in the eastern and southeastern parts of the state due to increased moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. The heat index is projected to reach between 99 and 102 degrees.

The forecast for the workweek shows a greater chance of showers and storms, particularly on Tuesday, as the area becomes situated between two different high-pressure systems. These systems will increase cloud cover and bring high temperatures down to the low to mid-90s.