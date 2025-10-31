Dallas weather: Halloween weekend forecast

article

The Brief Gorgeous Halloween day with highs in the low 70s and mild trick-or-treating temperatures in the 60s. A cold front moves in Saturday, bringing a slight rain chance before skies clear for chilly Sunday mornings. Temperatures climb significantly next week, with North Texas highs returning near 80 degrees by Wednesday.



Following a chilly start to Halloween, North Texas is in store for a gorgeous day.

Halloween Weather in Dallas-Fort Worth

Expect sunshine throughout Friday, with highs reaching the low 70s. Clouds will move in Friday night, which will help prevent temperatures from dropping too much.

If you are planning to trick-or-treat tonight, expect temperatures to fall through the 60s. Overnight lows will eventually settle into the upper 40s and low 50s across the region.

7-Day Forecast

The next cold front moves in on Saturday, bringing a slight chance of rain. Skies will clear later in the day. Chilly morning lows return Sunday before daytime temperatures climb back into the upper 60s.

A quiet weather pattern is expected next week, leading to a significant warm-up. Highs will be back near 80 degrees Fahrenheit by Wednesday, marking a return to warm Texas weather.