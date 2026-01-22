The Brief North Texas grocery stores are full of empty shelves ahead of the winter weather expected to hit on Friday. Items like ground beef, canned goods and produce have been picked over the most at one North Texas Kroger. Experts recommend at least three days of non-perishable food in the event of a power outage.



If you're trying to shop for groceries ahead of this weekend's frigid North Texas weather, you might see more empty shelves than things to buy.

A lot of empty shelves

Empty shelves at a Kroger in North Richland Hills.

With the potential for temperatures to stay below freezing for days, no one wants a repeat of the power outages of 2021 Texas Winter Storm.

Kroger employees in North Richland Hills worked hard Thursday to keep up with crowds trying to stock up on supplies.

FOX 4’s Lori Brown visited a few North Texas grocery stores and saw a lot of empty shelves.

Some of the most picked over items? Ground beef, eggs, milk, fresh vegetables, and canned goods.

Customers that Brown talked to said their biggest priorities were non-perishable food and charcoal, things they didn't have when North Texas experienced a week of below-freezing temperatures in 2021.

What they're saying:

Empty shelves at a Kroger in North Richland Hills.

One shopper was on their sixth store as he tried to prepare for the winter storm.

I'm just looking for a loaf of bread to get me through the weekend," Lauryn Martin told Brown. "This is my 6th store I've been to today. I started last night but the shelves are all empty."

John Votava, Kroger's director of corporate affairs, said the company is much busier than usual.

We are busy, seeing an influx of customers, well above average, working hard to keep up with that demand," Votava said. "We have loads of groceries coming from the distribution center in Keller to all 107 stores in North Texas."

Some shoppers are prepping with hope of a Monday filled with snow.

"I teach high school, looking forward to maybe having Monday off," shopper Julie Quinn told Brown.

What you can do:

Featured article

Experts recommend having three days worth of non-perishable food in the event of a power outage.

Flashlights with fresh batteries, bottled water and a full tank of gas in your car will also help if you lose power for an extended period.

Dallas Weather Forecast

The National Weather Service has now issued a Winter Storm Warning for North and Central Texas starting at 6 p.m. on Friday and continuing through noon on Sunday. An Extreme Cold Warning will also be in effect from Saturday evening through Monday morning.

FOX 4 forecasters warn that North Texas may not climb back above freezing until Monday afternoon, meaning travel could be dangerous until Monday evening.

A full changeover to sleet and snow is expected across parts of North Texas late Saturday before the wintry weather ends Sunday, according to the NWS. Power outages are possible due to ice accumulating on trees and power lines.

If you are out shopping ahead of the winter storm, send us your pictures! We might feature you on our newscast or social media.