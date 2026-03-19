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The Brief Dallas-Fort Worth is bracing for a summer-like "weather whiplash" as temperatures are forecast to shatter daily records every day through Sunday, peaking at a staggering 97 degrees. AccuWeather warns that the intense heat and gusty southwest winds have pushed tree pollen into the "extreme" range, creating hazardous conditions for those sensitive to cedar, juniper, and elm. A weak cold front is expected to stall over the region Sunday night into Monday, providing slight relief by dropping afternoon highs back into the low 80s for the start of the workweek.



The heat is on! North Texas is skipping the typical spring conditions this week, trading them for full sunshine and summer-like warmth as the region heads into a record-breaking weekend. Temperatures this weekend are expected to soar more than 20 degrees above the seasonal average for the third week of March.

Thursday Forecast

Temperatures will begin their climb today, with highs reaching the mid-to-upper 80s across the Metroplex. Full sunshine will persist through the afternoon as a ridge of high pressure settles over the region.

Weekend Forecast: Record-Breaking Heat

Several daily records are in jeopardy according to the National Weather Service.

Friday is forecast to hit 93, which would surpass the current record of 92 set in 2017. The heat intensifies Saturday with a forecast high of 96, and Sunday is expected to reach 97. If the mercury hits 97 on Sunday, it would shatter the previous daily record of 93 set in 1934 and 1935. While Saturday's forecast is shy of the triple-digit record of 100 set in 1916, it remains nearly 25 degrees above the typical March average.

7-Day Forecast

A weak front is expected to move through the area overnight into Monday. While the front will not bring significant rain to the parched region, it will briefly lower temperatures into the low 80s for the start of the next workweek.

Conditions will remain dry with no significant precipitation expected through Wednesday.

Extreme Allergy Levels in DFW

Along with the heat, allergy sufferers should prepare for difficult conditions. AccuWeather reports that tree pollen levels are currently in the "extreme" range for North Texas, with cedar, juniper and elm listed as the primary triggers.

Dust and dander levels are high due to breezy southwest winds. Health experts recommend keeping windows closed and changing clothes after spending time outdoors to minimize exposure during this period of intense pollination.