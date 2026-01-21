The Brief Texas road crews are applying brine to major highways and bridges 24/7 ahead of a severe winter storm arriving Friday evening. North Texas temperatures are projected to remain below freezing for approximately 100 hours, creating high risks for slick and icy roads. Officials strongly urge residents to stay home, as over 200 trucks and emergency "ice force" teams prepare for treacherous driving conditions.



Crews have begun pretreating the roadways in North Texas ahead of the severe winter weather scheduled to hit on Friday evening.

Officials are also encouraging people to stay home if possible to avoid possible slick and icy roads.

Major Roadways

The Texas Department of Transportation and the North Texas Tollway Authority started treating roads with brine on Wednesday. The saltwater solution helps prevent ice from sticking to the roads once the colder air moves in.

A major focus will be on bridges and overpasses, but the ice threat will extend well beyond raised surfaces with temperatures expected to be below freezing in North Texas for about 100 hours.

Related article

"We’ll have crews in tonight to make that brine during the night, so our crews in the day can apply it. So we are in 24/7 operations really," said Val Lopez, a spokesman for TxDOT.

The agency is also maneuvering equipment and manpower. More than 200 trucks and other vehicles will be shuffled throughout the region.

Digital signs are also warning drivers about the possible treacherous conditions.

TxDOT officials encourage anyone who can stay home to do so, unless travel is absolutely necessary. Those who must drive should use extreme caution.

City Streets

Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington and other cities are also evaluating vehicles, prepping equipment, and loading trucks with a sand and salt mixture.

"Transportation and Public Works has crews that are being prepositioned with resources in order to scout bridges, overpasses and prepare their ice force teams, which consist of 50 standing vehicles to take care of any slick spots or hazardous city of Dallas roadway conditions," said Dallas Director of Emergency Management Kevin Oden.

Arlington said its crews will soon be on 12-hour shifts.

"Behind the scenes right now we are just servicing our equipment, making sure everything is functioning properly, loading the equipment. We’re getting our salt brine preparation ready to go," said Shea Summer with the Arlington Public Works Department. "We have four snow plows in service just in case we get the wet and the heavy stuff like they’re talking about."

Related article

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office said its patrol units will continue to monitor roadway conditions and respond as needed.

"We’re closely tracking the forecast and remain ready to adjust staffing or resources if the situation changes," the department said in a statement to FOX 4.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said it will have all available deputies working the roadways, as well as courtesy patrol units out assisting drivers as needed.