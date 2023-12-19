Dallas weather: Christmas Eve rain chances

North Texas is not going to see a white Christmas this year, but it could see a wet Christmas Eve.

Rain chances for Christmas Eve are on the rise as we get closer to the holiday.

Friday morning we expect to see scattered showers.

Then, on Saturday night storm chances pick up.

The wet weather and storms stick around through the early part of Christmas Eve on Sunday.

There is a 60% chance of rain Saturday into Sunday.

There is good news, things will dry out throughout the day on Christmas Eve and things are expected to stay dry on Christmas Day.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 60s, so don't expect a white Christmas.

In fact, most of the country will be without a white Christmas. The northwest part of the country will have the best chance of at least one inch of snow on the ground on Christmas morning.

7-Day Forecast

The temperatures will be warm for December this week.

Highs are in the 60s throughout the week and will even creep up to 70 degrees on Christmas Eve.