Dallas weather: Late season cold front expected to bring relief from the heat

The Brief A cold front is expected to move into North Texas late Monday, bringing relief from the recent heat. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the mid-80s starting on Tuesday, about 10 degrees below the seasonal average. A second, stronger cold front is expected later in the week, likely keeping temperatures in the 80s through the end of August.



A late-season cold front is poised to bring relief to North Texas next week, with temperatures dropping into the 80s following what could be the last 90-degree days of the summer.

North Texas Cold Front

After a pair of hot days, including a forecast high of 98 degrees Monday, a cold front is expected to push through the area late Monday night into Tuesday morning. The front may trigger some scattered showers and thunderstorms in northern counties, with chances of rain between 20 percent and 30 percent.

The cooler air mass behind the front will drop high temperatures to the mid-80s on Tuesday and Wednesday, which is about 10 degrees below the average for this time of year. Some spots along the Red River could see highs dip to 78 or 79 degrees.

A second, stronger cold front is expected late next week, which will likely keep temperatures in the 80s through the end of August. There is a chance for gusty storms with this second front as well.

The cooler forecast follows a record-breaking summer for the region. As of Sunday, Dallas had not yet recorded a 100-degree day this summer, but it is still theoretically possible. However, the rest of August should be free of triple-digit temperatures.

7-Day Forecast