Hail falls in parts of North Texas, flooding follows Monday night storms

A line of severe storms moved through North Texas overnight, bringing heavy rain, lightning, hail, and some flooding.

The storms triggered watches and warnings starting around 8 p.m. Monday.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Callisburg hail

FOX 4 viewers from Dallas and Kaufman counties shared photos and video of hail outside their homes and splashing in their pools.

It was the same story in Cooke County, along the Red River. A photo shared with FOX 4 from the small city of Callisburg, about 80 miles north of Dallas, shows hail that is about the size of a ping-pong ball.

Related article

Hail that fell in a viewer’s yard just east of Gainesville, also in Cooke County, appeared to be roughly marble-sized and was several inches deep.

In the Dallas area, heavy rain caused some flooding and the closure of some roadways.

Water from White Rock Creek spilled over onto Northwest Highway at Lawther Road in East Dallas. It was several feet deep in some places.

A stop sign in that area was almost completely submerged.