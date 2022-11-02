There is a large police presence around the ramp from the old SM Wright Freeway onto I-45 in Dallas after a car crashed through a guard rail around 9 a.m. and plunged to the ground below.

Early indications show the vehicle went around barricades in a construction zone. Then while going at a high rate of speed it appears the car crashed into two barricades blocking the entrance ramp and flipped over the guardrail.

Emergency crews are currently on the area above and below the overpass.

There is no information about the cause of the crash or the status of the person or people inside the car.

The crash is not impacting traffic on I-45.

This is a developing story. Follow FOX 4 for more information.