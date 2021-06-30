Dallas offers teens and family members free admission to local attractions

article

The city of Dallas believes it has a fix for the annual problem with teenagers who have too much free time on their hands during the summer.

Dallas introduced what it calls the Youth All-Access Pass.

In the month of July, Dallas teenagers and as many as three family members can get into many attractions for free.

That includes the Dallas Zoo, the Dallas Arboretum, the Dallas Museum of Art, Southern Skates Roller Rink and the city’s water parks.

Kids between the ages of 12 and 17 can get their all-access pass at any Dallas recreation center.