North Texans hit the roads ahead of Thanksgiving

Wednesday was not just a busy day for flight travel, but for those on the roads as well.

Cheaper gas prices in Texas are no doubt helping.

AAA said 3.7 million Texas drivers are hitting the road for Thanksgiving.

There was a traffic mixture of commuters and those getting to their holiday destinations.

"Lafayette, Louisiana. I’m going to be driving six hours to spend time with my sister and her brother-in-law," Eric Nix said.

Nix was adding air to his tires and filling up with gas for the 12-hour round trip.

"I’m just going to bite the bullet and drive because seeing family is worth it," he added.

Transportation watchdog AAA Texas projects a 1% increase in road travel this Thanksgiving over last year.

The statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.75, or 22 cents less per gallon than this time in 2022.

But not everyone is persuaded to leave home. Cindy Lara is thankful to celebrate without traveling.

"Just thankful for my family, my husband, and just being able to spend time with them every day," she said.

She’s not alone in giving thanks this holiday season.

"I have a great business, we have a wonderful place out in Paradise where we live," Charles Duke said. "We’re grateful for everything we have. Very thankful."

"Pick my mom up and my little brother, then go to my aunt’s house. My family is not very big. Most of my relatives are passed on. Small family. I’m just thankful for the aunties that are still here," Tamika Grant said.

Dillon Norman said the only drive he’s looking forward to is the one home to see his 2-year-old son.

"It’s the learning, loving his little cartoons. He likes Blippy, that’s his all-time favorite," he said. "I love him!"