Dallas teachers collect donations, surprise students with craft projects

Several Dallas ISD teachers surprised students with crafts and education projects.

John Quincy Adams fifth-grade teacher Genesis Castillo said she and other teachers collected donations from friends and the community to buy supplies.

They gave gifts to 80 students to show them the importance of education beyond screen time.

“Our fifth-grade students were expressing that during the weekend they don't have much to do and so we not only care about their academic growth but we also care about their social and emotional growth. And so, we want to let them know they're loved. We want to let them know that we care about them and so we created little bags with treats and coloring pages and crayons,” she said.

Castillo also plans to lead some activities on the weekends and to give students craft projects.