Dallas, Tarrant County host annual back-to-school fairs

School districts in North Texas are preparing for students to return to the classroom soon. That includes students in Dallas and Tarrant County.

Both the Dallas Mayor’s Back to School Fair and the Tarrant County Back to School Roundup are being held Friday to get families ready for the new year.

The Dallas event is designed to make the whole process of going back to school more fun and emphasize all the possibilities as students head back to class.

This is the 28th year for the event, which is now a large-scale operation and collaborative effort between the city of Dallas, Dallas ISD, and lots of nonprofits, corporations, and community volunteers.

Thousands of families will be receiving free school supplies, haircuts, immunizations, and other services. More than 100 vendors are expected to be on hand this year.

Beyond the tangible benefits, the idea is to generate enthusiasm among parents and students by helping to ensure everyone gets off on the right foot.

"This is our way of doing our part as a city to invest in our future. What we want to make is that no kid starts off the school year without what they need and falls behind from the very beginning because of lack of access to supplies. So we make sure they have everything they need and it costs them nothing," said Mayor Eric Johnson.

The 2024 Dallas Mayor’s Back to School Fair starts at 8 a.m. and runs through 2 p.m. at Fair Park. Registration has already closed.

Meanwhile in Fort Worth, the Tarrant County Back to School Roundup is being held on the Tarrant County College South Campus.

Like the Dallas event, it’s a one-stop shop for free school supplies and other services to help students prepare for the year.

It starts at 8 a.m. and runs until noon for those who are registered.

After that, the supplies will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, regardless of registration.