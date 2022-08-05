Dallas, Tarrant County back-to-school fairs help families with free school supplies

Families in Dallas and Tarrant County are getting ready for school. But first, many will head to back-to-school fairs.

The Dallas Mayor’s Back to School Fair kicked off Friday morning in Fair Park. It’s the first time it’s been fully in-person in two years because of the pandemic.

People began lining up for the free school supplies and more before 6 a.m.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said inflation has really driven up the price of supplies like everything else and many families are feeling the pinch.

"I’m a parent. Raising children is expensive. And the price of school supplies, it’s higher than they’ve been in recent history. So, we’re glad that we’re able to help all these families that are able to come out here today. Those 10,000 school supply packs should help go a long way to make sure our kids don’t start the school year off without the supplies they need. So, it’s a really great event. It makes you feel good to be able to do it," Mayor Johnson said.

"Times are hard, especially with food costs rising and everything. It's a great appreciation that I have for the city of Dallas for doing this event," said Carla Hunter, a mother of two students who attended the back-to-school event for the first time.

The families had to be pre-registered, and their children must attend Dallas schools.

A similar event being held Friday morning at the Tarrant County College South Campus is expected to help another 10,000 children.

"We need to educate the whole child and support our families. Events like this allow students to come to school and not worry about not having the necessary supplies and materials," said Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Kent Scribner.

The Tarrant County Back to School Round Up offers free supplies and services like haircuts and physicals. Families also had to pre-register.

Both events run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.