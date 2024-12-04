Suspect mumbles 'Today, I am going to commit a crime' before Black Friday stabbing at Dallas Target: affidavit

article

The Brief Robert Fields allegedly sat in a Dallas Target bathroom on Black Friday for nearly an hour, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. One shopper heard him mumble, "Today, I am going to commit a crime." About 10 minutes later, Fields allegedly stabbed another shopper in the neck with a pair of scissors and then ran away. The victim survived after undergoing two surgeries.



An arrest affidavit has identified the man accused of stabbing another man on Black Friday inside a Dallas Target.

The arrest warrant for 43-year-old Robert Weldon Fields says police were called to the store on South Haskell Avenue just before 11:30 a.m. for a stabbing in the men's bathroom.

Surveillance video shows Fields going into the bathroom at 10:34 a.m. He was in there until 11:19 a.m. when he ran out of the bathroom.

When the victim came out of the bathroom, he was holding his neck. He stumbled and fell to the floor. The victim was in critical condition but survived after having two surgeries.

A witness told police Fields left the store before anyone could stop him.

The victim told police when he went into the bathroom, he saw the suspect sitting on the sink and mumbling something. He went to wash his hands and started to walk out of the bathroom.

The suspect was waiting by the end of the sink and suddenly moved and stabbed him in the neck with what he believed was a pair of scissors.

He told police he tried to run after the suspect after being stabbed, but he fell outside the bathroom.

Another witness told police he left the bathroom 10 minutes before the crime and heard the suspect say, "Today, I am going to commit a crime." The witness said he had seen the suspect before, and the suspect used to stand at the street corner asking for money. He said he told the suspect to "chill out" and left the bathroom.

On Dec. 2, police were patrolling near El Centro College and saw the suspect standing and dancing nearby. The suspect tried to get on a DART rail, but didn't pay the fare and was detained.

Fields had several outstanding warrants from the Hurst Police Department. He was taken to Dallas police headquarters.

According to the arrest affidavit, Fields told police, "If I had stabbed him, he would be dead." Then he said, "I was surprised he survived."

Fields was wearing the same clothing when he was arrested that he was wearing on the day of the stabbing, the arrest affidavit says.

Fields is being held in the Dallas County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond is set at $75,000.