Dallas Symphony Orchestra's summer series starts

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra is kicking off its parks concerts series Monday.

The family-friendly outdoor concerts are free. They feature patriotic songs along with scores from popular films.

Monday’s concert is at Flag Pole Hill in the Lake Highlands area at 8:15 p.m. A fireworks show follows at 9:30 p.m.

If the show has to move due to weather, it will be at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center downtown.

There are four more shows planned over the next couple of weeks across Dallas.