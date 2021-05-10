Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s free park concerts return for summer 2021

article

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra's free park concerts are coming back for the first time since before the pandemic.

The first performance on the schedule is the symphony's annual Memorial Day concert at Flag Pole Hill.

That show will be Monday, May 31 at at 8:15 p.m. and will be immediately followed by a fireworks show.

Masks will not be required at the event but are encouraged when not seated with your group.

Organizers also encourage social distancing and sanitizing stations will be available.

Other scheduled performances include Thursday, June 3 at Kidd Springs and Tuesday, June 15 at Paul Quinn College.