Dallas students go shopping for gifts with police officers

Dallas police officers and middle school students spent Sunday morning shopping together.

They went to an Under Armour store at NorthPark Center with officers and a $250 gift card.

The whole thing was organized by Nancy Lieberman Charities.

The students at Robert T. Hill Middle School were chosen based on their need and good behavior.

"We hope that by the conclusion of today’s event that the kids that we meet today will experience a different side of police officers and that they’ll understand we are moms and dads. We’re human beings. This uniform doesn’t define who we are on an everyday basis," said Assistant Chief Angela Shaw with the Dallas Police Department.

"We just want the kids to feel like they are supported and that they’re cared for, and they have their basic needs met," said Nancy Lieberman.

Lieberman said there are times when the kids will go a few dollars over budget and the police officers step in to make up the difference.

