Dallas stillborn baby's body found at laundry facility in Shreveport

The Brief Workers at a laundry facility in Shreveport, Louisiana found a baby's remains wrapped in dirty laundry earlier this week. Investigators determined the child was stillborn in Dallas earlier this month and was supposed to be cremated after a funeral service. It's still not clear how and why the baby's remains ended up in the laundry, or if anyone will face charges.



The bizarre discovery led to what police called a "tragic and disturbing" investigation.

What we know:

According to the Shreveport Police Department, workers at the Alsco Uniforms facility found the baby’s remains on Tuesday morning.

They initially thought they’d found a doll wrapped in the linens. They called the police after realizing it was a deceased infant’s body.

Investigators determined the remains belonged to a baby who was stillborn in Dallas on May 3.

The child had a funeral at the Golden Gate Funeral Home & Crematory in Dallas on May 17 and was supposed to be cremated.

Instead, the body was mistakenly transported to Louisiana with soiled linens, police said.

What they're saying:

"This is a deeply distressing situation," said Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith. "Our thoughts are with the family of the child as this investigation unfolds."

What's next:

Police said their investigation is ongoing, although they do not suspect foul play.

The Texas Funeral Service Commission is also investigating how and why the baby’s remains ended up in the laundry.