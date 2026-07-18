Multicounty manhunt underway for domestic violence suspect along Hopkins and Hunt county line

article

The Brief Law enforcement officers have launched a manhunt along the Hopkins and Hunt county line for a domestic violence suspect who ran into a wooded area on Friday. Authorities are searching for Cole Lee Smith, who is wanted on a charge of felony assault family violence and was last seen heading southeast from a Hunt County residence. An active search is affecting residents along County Road 1130 south of Cumby, and locals are advised to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity.



Law enforcement officers launched a manhunt along the Hopkins and Hunt county line after a domestic violence suspect ran into the woods Friday.

Manhunt

What we know:

Deputies with the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office assisted the Hunt County Sheriff's Office in the search for Cole Lee Smith, who ran from a residence in Hunt County.

Smith was last seen heading southeast into a wooded area inside Hunt County.

The active search area affected residents in Hopkins County along County Road 1130, south of Cumby and north of Miller Grove.

Smith is wanted on a charge of felony assault family violence.

What you can do:

Residents in the area are advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement.