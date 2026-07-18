Multicounty manhunt underway for domestic violence suspect along Hopkins and Hunt county line
HUNT COUNTY, Texas - Law enforcement officers launched a manhunt along the Hopkins and Hunt county line after a domestic violence suspect ran into the woods Friday.
Manhunt
What we know:
Deputies with the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office assisted the Hunt County Sheriff's Office in the search for Cole Lee Smith, who ran from a residence in Hunt County.
Smith was last seen heading southeast into a wooded area inside Hunt County.
The active search area affected residents in Hopkins County along County Road 1130, south of Cumby and north of Miller Grove.
Smith is wanted on a charge of felony assault family violence.
What you can do:
Residents in the area are advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office.