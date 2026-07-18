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Multicounty manhunt underway for domestic violence suspect along Hopkins and Hunt county line

By
FOX Local
Hunt County
Published July 18, 2026 12:56 PM CDT
Published July 18, 2026 12:56 PM CDT
article

The Brief

    • Law enforcement officers have launched a manhunt along the Hopkins and Hunt county line for a domestic violence suspect who ran into a wooded area on Friday.
    • Authorities are searching for Cole Lee Smith, who is wanted on a charge of felony assault family violence and was last seen heading southeast from a Hunt County residence.
    • An active search is affecting residents along County Road 1130 south of Cumby, and locals are advised to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity.

HUNT COUNTY, Texas - Law enforcement officers launched a manhunt along the Hopkins and Hunt county line after a domestic violence suspect ran into the woods Friday.

Manhunt

What we know:

Deputies with the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office assisted the Hunt County Sheriff's Office in the search for Cole Lee Smith, who ran from a residence in Hunt County.

Smith was last seen heading southeast into a wooded area inside Hunt County.

The active search area affected residents in Hopkins County along County Road 1130, south of Cumby and north of Miller Grove.

Smith is wanted on a charge of felony assault family violence.

What you can do:

Residents in the area are advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office.

Hunt CountyCrime and Public Safety