Dallas stabbing: Woman injured, suspect arrested

Published  January 19, 2026 12:39pm CST
East Oak Cliff
FOX 4
The Brief

    • Dallas police arrived at the 1800 block of Al Lipscomb Way around 9:40 a.m. Monday following reports of a stabbing.
    • Investigators located a woman at the scene who had sustained a wound to her arm.
    • Officers quickly took one suspect into custody, though the motive for the attack remains under investigation.

DALLAS - A woman was injured in a stabbing in East Oak Cliff on Monday morning, according to the Dallas Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 1800 block of Al Lipscomb Way at approximately 9:40 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, investigators found a woman with a wound to her arm.

Police confirmed a suspect was taken into custody at the scene. The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities have not yet released the identities of those involved.

What we don't know:

The victim’s current condition has not been disclosed, and it remains unclear what led to the incident or if the suspect and victim were known to each other.

The Source: Information in this article comes form Dallas police.

