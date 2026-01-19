Dallas stabbing: Woman injured, suspect arrested

article

The Brief Dallas police arrived at the 1800 block of Al Lipscomb Way around 9:40 a.m. Monday following reports of a stabbing. Investigators located a woman at the scene who had sustained a wound to her arm. Officers quickly took one suspect into custody, though the motive for the attack remains under investigation.



A woman was injured in a stabbing in East Oak Cliff on Monday morning, according to the Dallas Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 1800 block of Al Lipscomb Way at approximately 9:40 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, investigators found a woman with a wound to her arm.

Police confirmed a suspect was taken into custody at the scene. The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities have not yet released the identities of those involved.

What we don't know:

The victim’s current condition has not been disclosed, and it remains unclear what led to the incident or if the suspect and victim were known to each other.