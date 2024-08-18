Dallas stabbing: Man arrested after fight leaves victim critically injured

article

A fight between two men in Dallas ended with one getting stabbed and the other in jail, police say.

Dallas PD responded to a call for a stabbing on Everton Place in Pleasant Grove shortly after 11:30 p.m.

Investigators learned the victim and the suspect, 55-year-old Willie Bradshaw, had gotten into a fight.

Bradshaw then allegedly stabbed the victim and ran from the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Bradshaw was eventually found and arrested.

He has been charged with aggravated assault.