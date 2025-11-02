Dallas SNAP recipients turn to local groups as funding remains uncertain

The Brief As the federal shutdown drags on, millions face uncertainty over food assistance benefits, including EBT and SNAP. A Dallas father of five says he’s stretching what’s left on his card, while local groups like Our Giving Kitchen step up to serve meals. A federal judge has ordered the USDA to release $6 billion in contingency funds to ensure November SNAP payments are made.



While lawmakers in Washington argue over funding, millions of Americans are stuck wondering how they’ll afford their next meal.

A Dallas father doing everything he can to stretch what’s left on his EBT card spoke with FOX 4 Sunday.

Ongoing shutdown and EBT

The latest:

As the government shutdown continues, the uncertainty surrounding food assistance that over 42 million Americans rely on lingers in the air.

But as we wait to see what happens, members of the community like Our Giving Kitchen in Uptown Dallas are stepping up and cooking for strangers they’ve never met.

Providing a thousand home-cooked meals and working to help those who need a little more support right now.

A federal judge told the Trump Administration on Friday to get the money out the door.

He ruled the government must use $6 billion in contingency funds to pay out SNAP benefits, calling food access a necessity that doesn’t disappear during a shutdown.

Dallas kitchens step up

What they're saying:

"Especially with so many families being affected with food insecurity and, you know, losing their SNAP benefits. This was a time when we knew we needed to step in, our young adults, our volunteers, our leaders said we need to make a difference," said OGK co-director Mendy Plotkin.

Donald Henderson is a Dallas resident on SNAP benefits, who spoke to FOX 4 about his experience losing access to food for his family.

"The economy is bad in the United States right now, so people need their EBT. Lower-class families, they need food stamps, they really do," Henderson said.

Despite the temporary lapse in funding, Henderson is grateful for those in Dallas who are stepping up to fill in.

"It’s just a blessing to be able to come and get some food on this beautiful Sunday," Henderson said.

For people living with food insecurity, like Henderson, a deadline to restore what they've already lost doesn’t mean much.

"I've just been holding on to the little stamps that I've got. I've got five kids, so I’m just holding on to it for as long as we can," Henderson said.

Because the lingering fear of where their next meal will come from is always there.

"For those who wouldn't understand, those who are middle class, middle class citizens of the United States, neighbors of Dallas, Texas, probably wouldn't understand it. They got good jobs. They don’t need to use SNAP EBT," Henderson said.

He’s praying that others find the strength to keep going and thanking those who are answering that prayer.

"Everybody just be blessed. God got us all. At the end of the day, we're going to make it. We wake up and we put grub in our body, and we're going to get through it," Henderson said.

What's next:

The judge ruled the USDA must ensure benefits for November reach recipients in full by the end of Monday, or partially by the end of Wednesday.