Northwest Dallas tire shop fire sends large plumes of smoke into the air

A fire at a Dallas tire shop sent large plumes of smoke into the air on Sunday.

Dallas Fire-Rescue says the fire at the shop on Denton Drive in Northwest Dallas was first reported at 4:20 p.m.

At least 40 firefighters were called to respond to the fire.

Crews battled the flames defensively until it was declared out just before 5:45 p.m.

Dallas Fire-Rescue says at least three people were inside the tire shop at the time of the fire, but they were able to get out.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Source Information in this article comes from Dallas Fire-Rescue and FOX 4 crews at the scene.



