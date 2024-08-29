Dallas shopping center fire damages several businesses

article

Investigators are trying to determine what caused a large fire at a shopping center south of Love Field.

The fire started around 2 a.m. Thursday on Maple Avenue near the Dallas North Tollway.

By the time firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames rolling out the front of the El Durango store in the one-story shopping center.

The Cost Plus store next door was filled with smoke.

Firefighters had to cut through security bars to get inside the building to battle the flames.

It took them about an hour to get the fire under control.

The fire destroyed one business. Smoke and water damaged others.

No one was hurt.