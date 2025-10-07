Expand / Collapse search

Dallas Shooting: Woman killed outside PetSmart on Wheatland Road

Published  October 7, 2025 2:31pm CDT
Southeast Oak Cliff
The Brief

    • A woman was shot and killed outside a PetSmart store in the Southeast Oak Cliff area of Dallas on Tuesday afternoon.
    • The victim was taken to the hospital but did not survive her injuries.
    • Police have not yet identified a suspect, a motive, or whether the shooting was random or targeted.

DALLAS - A woman was shot and killed outside a PetSmart store in Dallas on Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

Dallas police said the shooting happened around 1 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Wheatland, which is in Southeast Oak Cliff.

Images from SKY 4 showed police and crime scene tape in the parking lot in front of store’s main entrance.

According to early reports, an unknown suspect shot a female victim.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

What we don't know:

There’s no word yet on a suspect or a motive.

It’s not clear if the shooting was random or a targeted attack.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department and SKY 4.

