Dallas Shooting: Woman killed outside PetSmart on Wheatland Road

article

The Brief A woman was shot and killed outside a PetSmart store in the Southeast Oak Cliff area of Dallas on Tuesday afternoon. The victim was taken to the hospital but did not survive her injuries. Police have not yet identified a suspect, a motive, or whether the shooting was random or targeted.



A woman was shot and killed outside a PetSmart store in Dallas on Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

Dallas police said the shooting happened around 1 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Wheatland, which is in Southeast Oak Cliff.

Images from SKY 4 showed police and crime scene tape in the parking lot in front of store’s main entrance.

According to early reports, an unknown suspect shot a female victim.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Featured article

What we don't know:

There’s no word yet on a suspect or a motive.

It’s not clear if the shooting was random or a targeted attack.