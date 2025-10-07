Dallas Shooting: Woman killed outside PetSmart on Wheatland Road
DALLAS - A woman was shot and killed outside a PetSmart store in Dallas on Tuesday afternoon.
What we know:
Dallas police said the shooting happened around 1 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Wheatland, which is in Southeast Oak Cliff.
Images from SKY 4 showed police and crime scene tape in the parking lot in front of store’s main entrance.
According to early reports, an unknown suspect shot a female victim.
The woman was taken to the hospital, where she later died.
What we don't know:
There’s no word yet on a suspect or a motive.
It’s not clear if the shooting was random or a targeted attack.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department and SKY 4.