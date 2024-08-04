Dallas shooting: 2 women injured in shooting off Harry Hines Boulevard
DALLAS - Two women are recovering after an early morning shooting in Northwest Dallas.
The shooting happened at a corner store on Willowbrook Road, not far from Harry Hines Boulevard, on Sunday around 3:20 a.m.
One woman was taken to the hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue.
The other was driven to the hospital in a private vehicle.
Both women are said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police did not release any information about what could have led to the shooting.
No arrests have been announced.