Dallas shooting: Altercation at short-term rental property leaves 4 hospitalized

The Brief A late-night shooting occurred Monday at a short-term rental property in South Dallas. Three men suffered gunshot wounds and a fourth sustained related injuries, though all four are expected to survive. Two of the wounded men are currently identified as suspects facing criminal charges.



Dallas police are investigating a shooting that took place late Monday night at a short-term rental property in South Dallas, leaving three men wounded by gunfire and a fourth hospitalized with related injuries.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ South Dallas Shooting (Terry Van Sickle)

What we know:

Police responded to the 5400 block of Bexar Street just before midnight Monday following reports of a disturbance and gunfire.

Officers found the first victim at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. After he was taken to a local hospital, two other men arrived at the same facility. One had been shot in the leg and the other in the chest. A fourth victim arrived about an hour later seeking treatment for unspecified injuries related to the incident.

Investigators determined the shooting stemmed from an altercation among acquaintances at a Vrbo property. All four men are expected to survive.

Police confirmed that two of the wounded men are considered suspects in the shooting and are expected to face criminal charges upon their release from the hospital.

What we don't know:

The cause of the argument that led to the shooting and the identities of those involved have not yet been released by police.