Dallas shooting: 28-year-old killed outside of Red Bird business

Published  March 26, 2024 12:30pm CDT
Red Bird
DALLAS - Dallas police are looking for a suspect in a deadly shooting outside a business in the Red Bird neighborhood.

28-year-old Todderrius Watson was found shot in the parking lot of the business on W. Wheatland Road, near S. Westmoreland Road, on Monday, March 25.

Watson was taken to the hospital where he died.

Dallas Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone who knows anything about the shooting is asked to call Dallas police.