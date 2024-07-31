Expand / Collapse search

Dallas shooting: Woman wounds man in South Dallas home

Published  July 31, 2024 7:03am CDT
DALLAS - A woman is accused of wounding a man in a shooting in South Dallas late Tuesday.

It happened just before midnight at a home on Todd Street near Highway 352 and Elsie Faye Higgins Street just before midnight.

Dallas police said a man and a woman inside the home got into a fight.

The woman pulled out a gun and opened fire, hitting the man.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The woman fled the scene before police arrived. 

She has not yet been arrested.