Woman shot at Love Field area apartment complex

The Brief A woman was hospitalized after being shot Thursday morning at an apartment complex near Dallas Love Field. No arrests have been made, and Dallas police have not yet identified a suspect or a motive for the shooting. The victim's identity has not been released as the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.



A woman was shot in the Love Field area of Dallas on Thursday morning.

What we know:

It happened in the 2600 block of The Mall. Despite the street name, there’s no shopping center in that area. Instead, the shooting was at an apartment complex.

Dallas police said the victim was stable when she was taken to the hospital.

No arrests have been made.

What we don't know:

There’s no word yet on a suspect or motive for the shooting.

The victim’s name and current condition have not been released.

Police said their investigation is ongoing.