Dallas police searching for suspect, 17, in 2 Pleasant Grove murders

Dallas police are asking for the public's help finding a 17-year-old suspect wanted for two murders in Pleasant Grove.

Two arrest warrants have been issued for Pablo Veliz.

Veliz is a suspect in the shooting that killed a man on Lake June Road on December 11, 2023.

Police say 27-year-old Aarzo Jones was taken to a Mesquite area hospital by private vehicle.

He later died from his injuries.

Veliz is also a suspect in a shooting that killed a 16-year-old on May 2, 2024.

Police say the shooting started as a minor car crash at the intersection of North Masters Drive and Carolina Oaks Drive.

After the crash, people who were not involved in the crash started fighting and one person, believed to be Veliz, began shooting, according to police.

Three people were shot, including a 16-year-old who died at the hospital.

Veliz was 16 at the time of both offenses, but has since turned 17.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Dallas police or the US Marshals Task Force.