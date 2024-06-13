Expand / Collapse search

Dallas police searching for suspect, 17, in 2 Pleasant Grove murders

By
Published  June 13, 2024 10:34am CDT
Pleasant Grove
FOX 4
article

Pablo Veliz (Source: Dallas Police)

Dallas police are asking for the public's help finding a 17-year-old suspect wanted for two murders in Pleasant Grove.

Two arrest warrants have been issued for Pablo Veliz.

Veliz is a suspect in the shooting that killed a man on Lake June Road on December 11, 2023.

Police say 27-year-old Aarzo Jones was taken to a Mesquite area hospital by private vehicle.

He later died from his injuries.

Veliz is also a suspect in a shooting that killed a 16-year-old on May 2, 2024.

Police say the shooting started as a minor car crash at the intersection of North Masters Drive and Carolina Oaks Drive.

After the crash, people who were not involved in the crash started fighting and one person, believed to be Veliz, began shooting, according to police.

Three people were shot, including a 16-year-old who died at the hospital.

Related

Dallas shooting: Pleasant Grove car crash led to shooting that killed 16-year-old, police say
article

Dallas shooting: Pleasant Grove car crash led to shooting that killed 16-year-old, police say

People who were not involved in the crash started fighting and one person began shooting, according to police.

Veliz was 16 at the time of both offenses, but has since turned 17.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Dallas police or the US Marshals Task Force.