Dallas shooting: 1 killed near Samuell Grand Park
DALLAS - One person is dead after an early morning shooting in Far East Dallas.
East Grand Avenue Shooting
What we know:
Around 3 a.m. on Saturday, Dallas police were called to the 6200 block of East Grand Avenue, near Samuell Grand Park.
Officers found a victim had been shot.
Dallas Fire-Rescue were called to the scene to assist.
The victim was later pronounced dead.
FOX 4 crews saw investigators focused on a car in the area.
What we don't know:
Police did not release any information about the victim.
DPD also did not announce any arrests or anything about the potential suspect or suspects.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Dallas Police Department.