Dallas shooting: 1 killed near Samuell Grand Park

One person is dead after an early morning shooting in Far East Dallas.

East Grand Avenue Shooting

What we know:

Around 3 a.m. on Saturday, Dallas police were called to the 6200 block of East Grand Avenue, near Samuell Grand Park.

Officers found a victim had been shot.

Dallas Fire-Rescue were called to the scene to assist.

The victim was later pronounced dead.

FOX 4 crews saw investigators focused on a car in the area.

What we don't know:

Police did not release any information about the victim.

DPD also did not announce any arrests or anything about the potential suspect or suspects.