Dallas shooting: Man killed in elevator of Mockingbird Lane high-rise, police say

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Mockingbird Lane shooting (Terry Van Sickle)

The Brief Dallas police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday night at the Providence at Mockingbird apartments. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds in the 1800 block of West Mockingbird Lane, and he later died at a nearby hospital. Investigators believe the victim was shot inside a building elevator and are currently reviewing surveillance footage to identify a suspect and a motive.



Dallas police are investigating after a man was fatally shot inside a high-rise elevator Monday night.

What we know:

Officers responded to a shooting call at the Providence at Mockingbird apartments, located in the 1800 block of West Mockingbird Lane, at approximately 9:45 p.m. Upon arrival, police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics transported him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Dig deeper:

Preliminary findings suggest the victim was shot while inside the building's elevator. Detectives are currently reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses to identify a suspect and determine a motive for the killing.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not yet been released. It remains unclear if police have a suspect in custody or if any arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 4 for updates as more information becomes available.