Dallas shooting: Man killed in elevator of Mockingbird Lane high-rise, police say
Mockingbird Lane shooting (Terry Van Sickle)
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating after a man was fatally shot inside a high-rise elevator Monday night.
What we know:
Officers responded to a shooting call at the Providence at Mockingbird apartments, located in the 1800 block of West Mockingbird Lane, at approximately 9:45 p.m. Upon arrival, police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics transported him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.
Dig deeper:
Preliminary findings suggest the victim was shot while inside the building's elevator. Detectives are currently reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses to identify a suspect and determine a motive for the killing.
What we don't know:
The identity of the victim has not yet been released. It remains unclear if police have a suspect in custody or if any arrests have been made at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 4 for updates as more information becomes available.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas police officers at the scene of the shooting.