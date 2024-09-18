Dallas Shooting: 2 men seriously hurt when dice game turns violent

article

Two men are in serious condition after an overnight shooting in North Dallas.

It happened around 2 a.m. in front of a business on Park Lane, near Fair Oaks Avenue.

Investigators said two men were playing dice, and a fight broke out. One man pulled out a gun and shot the other.

Responding officers found the first gunshot victim at the scene. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

As officers investigated the crime scene, another gunshot victim showed up at the hospital with serious injuries.

It’s believed he is related to the same offense.

Police are investigating the possibility that he is also the suspect.