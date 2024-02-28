Dallas shooting: Second suspect charged with capital murder in 18-year-old's death

Dallas police have made a second arrest in a shooting that killed an 18-year-old earlier this month.

On Feb. 17, Noah Willis was found shot and killed on Rockport Drive in Oak Cliff.

Investigators say that will was robbed before he was shot.

DPD announced the arrest of 19-year-olds Laquinton Bass on Feb. 20 and Tykendriyan Duke on Feb. 26.

Both are charged with capital murder.

Police did not say if the men knew the victim.