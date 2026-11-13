Dallas shooting near Kiest Park leaves 1 injured

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The Brief A man was seriously injured in an overnight shooting near Kiest Park in Dallas before crashing his car into a utility pole. The victim, who is expected to survive, told police someone opened fire on him from another vehicle just before midnight. Police have not released a motive and are reviewing nearby Flock cameras to identify the suspect.



One man is in the hospital as police search for the suspect in an overnight shooting.

What we know:

The shooting happened just before midnight near Kiest Park in Dallas.

Police found a car that had crashed into a utility pole. The driver inside had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

The victim told officers someone shot him from another car.

What we don't know:

Dallas police haven’t released any details about the motive for the shooting.

They are reviewing Flock cameras in the area to try to identify the shooter.