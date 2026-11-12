Multiple crashes cause major morning delays across Dallas County

The Brief Dallas County commuters face significant backups this morning due to multiple crashes on I-35E, US 175, and I-635. As of 7 a.m. Tarrant County highways are currently clear and traffic is moving at posted speeds. Responders cleared a stalled vehicle and minor crash on I-30, which should ease traffic near the Ferguson curve.



Commuters traveling through Dallas County face a challenging Thursday morning drive as several crashes slow traffic to a crawl on major highways.

What we know:

A wreck on northbound Interstate 35E between Camp Wisdom Road and Laurel Land Road is slowing traffic to roughly 15 to 20 mph. Wreckers are on the scene and working to load the final vehicle involved in the crash.

On US 175, the CF Hawn Freeway, a crash past the 2nd Avenue interchange and before the State Highway 310 exit has reduced traffic to a single lane. This lane closure has caused a backup stretching for more than two miles.

Westbound Interstate 635 is also down to one lane between Marsh Lane and Webb Chapel Road as crews work to clear a crash from the right side of the roadway. This incident has created a solid stack-up stretching beyond the Dallas North Tollway interchange.

In a sharp contrast to yesterday, Tarrant County highways are trouble-free as of 7 a.m.

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What we know:

Officials have not stated if anyone suffered injuries in the morning crashes or exactly when all lanes on I-635 and US 175 will fully reopen.

What's next:

Traffic on Interstate 30 near the Ferguson curve should begin to unwind.

Courtesy patrol cleared a stalled vehicle near the Honeycutt interchange, pushing it off the roadway.

A second crash happened in the ensuing backup before Ferguson Road, but drivers moved that collision quickly to the shoulder, minimizing its impact on traffic.