Dallas shooting: Man shot while driving on I-45 near downtown: police

article

The Brief A man told police he was shot while driving on I-45 near downtown Dallas Wednesday night. The man, in a bullet riddled car, flagged down officers in Depp Ellum around 10:30 p.m. He has a gunshot wound in the leg but is expected to recover.



A man told police he was shot while driving on a Dallas highway before pulling over and flagging down officers Wednesday night.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Dallas Freeway Shooting (Source: FOX 4's Terry Van Sickle)

What we know:

Dallas police working in Deep Ellum were flagged down around 10:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of Main Street by a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers said the vehicle he was in was riddled with bullet holes.

The man told police he was driving on Interstate 45, south of downtown, when someone in another vehicle opened fire. He was shot in the leg and exited the freeway before finding officers nearby.

Paramedics took the man to a local hospital, where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, whether the victim and suspect knew each other, or if the attack was targeted.

Police have not said how many people were in the other vehicle. The victim’s identity has not been released.