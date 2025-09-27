Dallas Shooting: Man seriously injured in South Dallas
article
DALLAS - Dallas police are searching for suspects after a shooting in South Dallas early Saturday morning.
What we know:
It happened around 1 a.m. on Lenway Street near Malcolm X Boulevard.
Dallas police officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Detectives are now looking for video from nearby businesses to try to determine what happened.
At this time, no arrests have been made.
Featured
What we don't know:
The motive for the shooting is still unknown.
Police also haven’t released any details about the suspect.
The Source: The information in this story comes from police officers at the crime scene.