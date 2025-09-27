Dallas Shooting: Man seriously injured in South Dallas

article

The Brief A man was shot in South Dallas on Lenway Street early Saturday morning. Dallas police are investigating the scene and looking for video evidence from local businesses. The motive for the shooting is currently unknown, and no arrests have been made.



Dallas police are searching for suspects after a shooting in South Dallas early Saturday morning.

What we know:

It happened around 1 a.m. on Lenway Street near Malcolm X Boulevard.

Dallas police officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Detectives are now looking for video from nearby businesses to try to determine what happened.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

What we don't know:

The motive for the shooting is still unknown.

Police also haven’t released any details about the suspect.