Dallas shooting: Man killed outside South Dallas home

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in South Dallas on Saturday night.

Officers were called to a shooting on Hollis Avenue, not far from Hwy 352, shortly after 9:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found 36-year-old Noe Martinez Perez near the front door of the home.

Police said Martinez Perez had been shot and died at the scene.

Dallas police did not announce any arrests or if there were any suspects in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.