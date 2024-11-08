Dallas shooting: Man killed at nightclub on Harry Hines

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Dallas police are investigating a deadly shooting at a nightclub on Harry Hines Boulevard early Friday morning.

Officers were called to La Frontera Nightclub shortly after 2 a.m. for the shooting.

One person had been shot and died at the scene.

Police have not announced any arrests and did not release any information about the suspect in the shooting.

The victim's name will not be released until family members are notified.