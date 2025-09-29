Dallas Shooting: Man killed in East Oak Cliff

article

The Brief A man was shot and killed in a fight in the East Oak Cliff area of Dallas. Police found the victim dead in the parking lot of a strip mall near Ann Arbor Avenue and South Marsalis Avenue around 2 a.m. Monday No arrests have been made, and the identities of both the victim and the suspect are currently unknown.



One man is dead after an overnight shooting in the East Oak Cliff area of Dallas.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Monday. Police said two men got into a fight in the parking lot of a strip mall near the intersection of Ann Arbor Avenue and South Marsalis Avenue.

Responding officers found one man dead in the parking lot, along with several bullet casings.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Featured article

What we don't know:

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Police also haven’t released any information about the suspect.