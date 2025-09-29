Dallas Shooting: Man killed in East Oak Cliff
DALLAS - One man is dead after an overnight shooting in the East Oak Cliff area of Dallas.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Monday. Police said two men got into a fight in the parking lot of a strip mall near the intersection of Ann Arbor Avenue and South Marsalis Avenue.
Responding officers found one man dead in the parking lot, along with several bullet casings.
So far, no arrests have been made.
What we don't know:
The victim’s name has not yet been released.
Police also haven’t released any information about the suspect.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department.