Dallas shooting: Man killed in apartment parking lot; suspects at large

The Brief Dallas police responded to the 200 block of S. Jim Miller Road just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday, where they found a man in an apartment parking lot with a gunshot wound. Investigators believe the victim was leaving the complex when individuals in a parked vehicle opened fire and fled the scene at a high speed. The victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital and no arrests have been made.



Dallas police are searching for suspects after a man was shot and killed at a southeast Dallas apartment complex Thursday night.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Southeast Dallas Shooting (Samuel Hernandez)

What we know:

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 200 block of S. Jim Miller Road just before 10:30 p.m. Upon arrival, police found a man in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

First responders performed lifesaving measures before the victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the man was leaving the complex when people in a parked vehicle opened fire. The suspects fled the scene at a high speed. No arrests have been made as of Friday morning.

What we don't know:

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released the victim's identity. Police have not confirmed a motive, the number of suspects involved, or whether the victim knew the shooters.

The investigation is ongoing.