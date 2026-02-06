Dallas shooting: Man killed in apartment parking lot; suspects at large
DALLAS - Dallas police are searching for suspects after a man was shot and killed at a southeast Dallas apartment complex Thursday night.
Southeast Dallas Shooting (Samuel Hernandez)
What we know:
Officers responded to a shooting call in the 200 block of S. Jim Miller Road just before 10:30 p.m. Upon arrival, police found a man in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.
First responders performed lifesaving measures before the victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators believe the man was leaving the complex when people in a parked vehicle opened fire. The suspects fled the scene at a high speed. No arrests have been made as of Friday morning.
What we don't know:
The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released the victim's identity. Police have not confirmed a motive, the number of suspects involved, or whether the victim knew the shooters.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas police at the scene of the shooting.